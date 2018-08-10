 

Video: Jacinda Ardern nurses baby Neve in background as plastic bag ban announced

1 NEWS
New Zealand
Politics

The Prime Minister had her new born daughter along for the policy announcement in Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS
New Zealand
Politics
The Prime Minister made the announcement today in Auckland to phase out plastic bags over the next year.

Single-use plastic bags to be phased out over the next year, Government announces
The latest incident saw a school bus crash in Taranaki, leaving the driver dead in what may have been a medical event.

Tranzit managing director confident no Mitsubishi link in bus crashes

Queenstown Airport may double number of flights

Watch: The touching moment Jacinda Ardern helps schoolboy deliver speech on the scourge of plastic bags

New Zealand
Business
Politics
Environment

The kids have always known it, single use plastic bags are a plague on the environment, and one primary school student politely let Jacinda Ardern know today in no uncertain terms.

Announcing the Government's policy to phase out single use plastic bags within the next year, the Prime Minister said the number one issue she receives letters about is plastic bags, and the majority of them are from kids.

To acknowledge that, Ms Ardern had several children up on the podium to read their letters about the destructive environmental impact plastic bags have.

"We all love the beach, it’s New Zealand, we are basically a beach, but we are destroying our beach, we are littering on our beach, it’s become a dump," the primary school boy said.

At one point Ms Ardern helped direct the boy with his speech notes.

"All sorts of fish are dying. So I’m writing this because we did a beach clean up at the beach and it was terrible."

"I couldn't believe the beach looked like that. At stores people use plastic bags, they are single use plastic which gets thrown away and turtles all eat them because they think it’s jellyfish.

"So I think you should ban plastic bags from stores, put tote bags.

"Did you know when fish eat single use plastic and we catch the fish and eat it, we’re eating plastic which can’t be good. We picked up an estimated 400 litres of rubbish which is crazy, and there’s more."

Plastic bag phase out

Alongside Associate Environment Minister Eugenie Sage, the Prime Minister announced the move to phase out the bags over the next year, with a six month phase-out period proposed.

The move comes after a petition with 65,000 signatures called for a ban on the single-use bags.

"We use hundreds of millions of single-use plastic bags, many of which end up polluting our precious coastal and marine environments and cause serious harm to all kinds of marine life, and all of this when there are viable alternatives for consumers and business," Ms Ardern said.

She said it was "important we take the time now to get this right" so Kiwis could adjust shopping habits.

Ms Sage was confident New Zealand would embrace the change, with the Government working alongside retailers to help with the transition.

"New Zealanders are proud of our country’s clean, green reputation and we want to help ensure we live up to it. Phasing out single-use plastic bags helps do that."

The public are able to give their views on the change until September 14, which includes options when the complete phase-out date should be and retailers that should be exempt. 

The youngster spoke at the Prime Minister's press conference on banning plastic bags. Source: 1 NEWS
New Zealand
Business
Politics
Environment
New Zealand
Business
Transport

The drop in the New Zealand dollar is already being felt at the pump.

Petrol retailer BP has increaseed prices at the pump by 2 cents a litre on all grades of petrol at 22 of its 98 stations nationwide.

The move is in direct response to the fall in the dollar.

A spokesperson for BP says it they will be reviewing prices across the day and monitoring the situation.

Z Energy confirmed it has increased its prices by 3 cents per litre.


Huntsville, Alabama, USA - June 26, 2011: Close up of illuminated bp sign at gas station in Huntsville, Alabama. Sign located on the corner of Wynn Drive and University Drive and image taken at sunset. Vertical composition with copy space above.
BP logo. Source: istock.com
New Zealand
Business
Transport