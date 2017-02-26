Video: Jacinda Ardern focused on September election after Mt Albert win: 'Now the real work begins'

New Mt Albert MP Jacinda Ardern sees her resounding victory in yesterday's by-election as a stepping stone to the bigger goal of helping Labour to a general election victory on September 23.

With all the votes counted preliminary results give Ms Ardern a victory margin of more than 8000 votes over nearest rival Julie Anne Genter from the Green Party.

In her victory speech last night Ms Ardern outlined her vision for the Auckland electorate.

"Here in Mt Albert there is so much to celebrate, but we need to go back to the basics – affordable housing; the ability to get around our city; green spaces for kids; water that you can swim without getting sick; creating the best schools and the safest neighbourhoods."

She went on to says she's focused on winning this year's general election.

"I vow I will advocate for all these things but real change comes when Labour is in government," she said.

"Tonight was the first step, but now the real work begins."

Labour leader Andrew Little said Ms Ardern's Mt Albert win bodes well for Labour's future.

"This has been a fantastic victory for Jacinda and Labour tonight," he said.