Video: Jacinda Ardern focused on September election after Mt Albert win: 'Now the real work begins'

New Mt Albert MP Jacinda Ardern sees her resounding victory in yesterday's by-election as a stepping stone to the bigger goal of helping Labour to a general election victory on September 23.

The Labour candidate celebrated her Mt Albert by-election victory in the Auckland electorate last night.


With all the votes counted preliminary results give Ms Ardern a victory margin of more than 8000 votes over nearest rival Julie Anne Genter from the Green Party.

In her victory speech last night Ms Ardern outlined her vision for the Auckland electorate.

"Here in Mt Albert there is so much to celebrate, but we need to go back to the basics – affordable housing; the ability to get around our city; green spaces for kids; water that you can swim without getting sick; creating the best schools and the safest neighbourhoods."

She went on to says she's focused on winning this year's general election.

Labour's leader revealed his sense of humour as Ardern won the seat with the significant margin.


"I vow I will advocate for all these things but real change comes when Labour is in government," she said.

"Tonight was the first step, but now the real work begins."

Labour leader Andrew Little said Ms Ardern's Mt Albert win bodes well for Labour's future.

"This has been a fantastic victory for Jacinda and Labour tonight," he said.

"On the numbers who voted that is an outstanding result. What it tells us and New Zealand is that we are on our way … now the next job is 23 September and we are lined up ready for it."

Julie Anne Genter says 'It's not surprising' the Labour had a fantastic win in Auckland yesterday.


Annette King says Jacinda Ardern's political ability and commitment make her a strong potential Labour leader in the future.

Jacinda Ardern wins Mt Albert by-election by landslide

