 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

New Zealand


Video: Jacinda Ardern, Bill English make final pitch for votes as tight election race draws to a close

share

Source:

Breakfast

The Labour leader and National leader tell Breakfast why voters should back them.
Source: Breakfast

Related

Election

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:57
1
Parker said the British fighter took a big gulp when they faced off at today's press conference.

Watch: 'You can see fear in his eyes' - Joseph Parker full of confidence after drawn out staredown with Hughie Fury

2
Emergency services at Parliament.

Man dies after incident outside Parliament

00:49
3
The prize is the third largest Powerball jackpot in New Zealand history.

Watch: Lotto win of $30 million claimed by team of 10 women - 'We're all going to help our families'

00:40
4
The Labour leader and National leader tell Breakfast why voters should back them.

Watch: Bill English, Jacinda Ardern make final pitch for votes as tight election race draws to a close

00:59
5
The US President came up with a new country during an event with African leaders in New York.

Video: Where is Nambia, Donald? President praises country that doesn't exist

02:09
This time last year Hawke's Bay was still reeling from a deadly campylobacter outbreak in Havelock North.

Election countdown: Water still key issue for voters in Hawke's Bay

This time last year Hawke's Bay was still reeling from a deadly campylobacter outbreak in Havelock North.

05:12
You need to be careful about what you do to avoid getting in hot water. Breakfast hears from an expert.

Video: What are the rules around what you can and can't post online on Election Day?

You need to be careful about what you do to avoid getting in hot water. Breakfast hears from an expert.

04:40
Parker caught up with Emma Keeling after a turbulent week of preparation and press conferences for Sunday’s bout.

Video: Joseph Parker talks strategy, staredowns and scoring a KO ahead of WBO title defence against Hughie Fury

Parker chatted with Emma Keeling after a turbulent week of prep and conferences for Sunday's bout.

00:49
The prize is the third largest Powerball jackpot in New Zealand history.

Watch: Lotto win of $30 million claimed by team of 10 women - 'We're all going to help our families'

Tina purchased the ticket on behalf of her syndicate and was the first to learn of their win.

00:24
Two men in the small town of Bulls gave the National Party leader a warm welcome.

Watch: Too young to vote 17-year-old gives rousing haka to Bill English in Bulls

"I couldn't give you my vote so I decided to give you something else."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 