Video: 'It's a huge fire... we expect it to burn for most of the day' - fire fighters battle monster blaze at Auckland scrap metal yard

A massive fire in a scrap metal recycling yard in South Auckland could burn all day, with 80 fire fighters battling the blaze since the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services received calls about a fire at Sims Pacific Metals recycling yard at 1.55am.

The Fire Service sent 20 trucks to the blaze on Kahu St, Otahuhu, and around 80 firefighters are still at the site as of 8am today.

Flame from a fire burning at a scrap metal plant in Otahuhu, Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

Fire and Emergency New Zealand area commander Geoff Purcell says the fire is in a 1600-tonne pile of scrap metal, which includes old cars parts, roofing and tyres.

"It's a huge fire and there's a lot of really thick, black smoke coming from it," he says.

"We are doing everything we can to get this fire under control, and our crews are working extremely hard.

"But because of the sheer size of the fire and the fact it's very deep-seated, we expect it to burn for most of the day."

Mr Prucell says he expected the fire to cause significant traffic disruption around South Auckland, and people near the Otahuhu fire should close their windows to avoid the smoke.

Auckland City Assistant Area Commander Barry Fox said the fire was 100m by 70m in area and as high as 12m in some places.

"Cars, before they're shredded, they are drained of fuels and oils but there are still some minor explosions going off," Mr Fox told 1 NEWS at the scene.

James Fletcher Drive has also been closed by emergency services between Savill Drive and Kaka St.

