Video: 'It's blown our minds' - sixty offers of help for gay Aussie-Kiwi couple seeking Maori egg donor

A gay Queensland couple who appealed for a Maori egg donor have been humbled by the number of offers they have received.

Nelson and Baden Marino-Hall have been inundated with offers after placing a newspaper ad looking for a Maori egg donor and surrogate.

Baden is a proud Maori New Zealander - his iwi are Ngati Tuwharetoa, Ngati Kahungunu, Ngati Raukawa and Nga Rauru.

"That's what we're really, really keen to continue - that tradition - as well of celebrating the Maori culture and bringing it forward with our family," Nelson said.

They placed an ad in Wellington's The Dominion Post - which soon became front-page news.

"It's actually blown our mind to see how many loving and caring people that are out there," Baden said.

Offers have come streaming in from New Zealand to Perth, along with messages of support.

"We've had over 60 people reach out to us," Nelson says, "I can't believe it".

There is still a long way to go, though - they need to find a perfect match, as well as a surrogate, complete months of compulsory counselling and complete legal processes.

Then there's the practicalities, with costs expected to be in the tens of thousands of dollars at the very least - so they have started a renovation business on top of their normal jobs and both are currently working 18 hour days.