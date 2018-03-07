 

New Zealand


Video: Itchy dolphin uses cruise boat as scratching post

1 NEWS

The captain of Pelorus Mail Boat, Jim Baillie, said he’d never seen anything like it in many years of cruising the Marlborough Sounds.
Matty McLean gives the latest update on weather conditions across the country.

Batten down the hatches Auckland! Heavy rain likely, as Cyclone Hola eyes NZ from the Pacific


England's Jason Roy

LIVE: Sodhi strikes for New Zealand as England make rapid start in fourth ODI

West Aucklanders stage a gender reveal burnout after kind warning for neighbours

West Auckland couple send neighbours a polite warning before gender reveal burnout

Ms Adams missed out on the party leadership, but will still take up a senior role in opposition.

Amy Adams named as National's new finance spokesperson by Simon Bridges

One of the girls in the Turpin family appeared on You Tube under a different name.

Daughter in captive Californian 'House of Horrors' secretly posted sad original songs to YouTube

The Cyclone ripped through last month, and the impact is still visable.

Video: Confronting vision shows Tongans still living in makeshift accommodation as nation continues to struggle in wake of Cycle Gita

1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver returned to the village of Patangata, which she visited shortly after Cyclone Gita hit Tonga.

Otago University Professor of public health Tony Blakely says kids shouldn’t be drinking “crap” sugary energy drinks.

'We’re behind the eight-ball' – health professor says NZ should follow UK ban on sale of energy drinks to teens

Otago University's Tony Blakely approves of a ban on energy drinks.

1 NEWS' Joy Reid is in Salisbury, where a massive operation is taking place to find out what happened.

'Mystery and intrigue' – how did a former Russian spy and his daughter fall ill in English town?

Flame from a fire burning at a scrap metal plant in Otahuhu

Video: 'It's a huge fire... we expect it to burn for most of the day' - fire fighters battle monster blaze at Auckland scrap metal yard

01:54
A fresh wave of bars and restaurants are opening this month.

Christchurch nightlife making a comeback after years of rebuilding

Some are calling for a night mayor like Amsterdam and New York have to manage their nightlife.


 
