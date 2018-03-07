 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Video: Itchy dolphin remarkably uses Marlborough Sounds cruising boat hull as scratching post

share

Source:

1 NEWS

It seems close human encounters with dolphins aren't always a mystery of the playful mammal's nature - sometimes they just have an itch to scratch.

The captain of Pelorus Mail Boat, Jim Baillie, said he’d never seen anything like it in many years of cruising the Marlborough Sounds.
Source: 1 NEWS

That's at least the explanation of Marlborough Sounds boat cruise business Perlorus Mail Boat, who filmed a confident dolphin rubbing himself against the hull of their boat yesterday.

Owner and captain of the Perlorus Mail Boat business Jim Baillie said he'd never seen anything like the itchy dolphin's actions - but added he didn't actually see that much of the event because he was a little preoccupied.

"I didn't get to see that much of it because I was driving the boat at the time," Mr Baillie laughed.

"Everyone was pretty excited, there was a pod of dolphins and one swam over.

"You can see he had a particular itch to scratch."

Mr Baillie was however keen to warn the average boatie not to try and manufacture this event by chasing dolphins in the Marlborough Sounds.

On the Perlorus Mail Boat's Facebook page, Mr Baillie said they were posting the vision as an opportunity to educate on water safety around marine life.

"This is not something that happens often and you should not try and make this happen," Mr Baillie said.

"The dolphin then chose to come to us to use the boat as a scratching post. We then maintained our slow speed and straight course to ensure the safety of the dolphin."

Related

Marlborough

Animals

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:40
1
Matty McLean gives the latest update on weather conditions across the country.

Batten down the hatches Auckland! Heavy rain likely, as Cyclone Hola eyes NZ from the Pacific


2
England's Jason Roy

LIVE: Sodhi strikes for New Zealand as England make rapid start in fourth ODI

00:10
3
West Aucklanders stage a gender reveal burnout after kind warning for neighbours

West Auckland couple send neighbours a polite warning before gender reveal burnout

00:24
4
Ms Adams missed out on the party leadership, but will still take up a senior role in opposition.

Amy Adams named as National's new finance spokesperson by Simon Bridges

01:44
5
One of the girls in the Turpin family appeared on You Tube under a different name.

Daughter in captive Californian 'House of Horrors' secretly posted sad original songs to YouTube

England's Jason Roy

LIVE: Sodhi strikes for New Zealand as England make rapid start in fourth ODI

1 NEWS NOW brings you live updates of the fourth ODI between New Zealand and England from University Oval, Dunedin.

00:42
The PM announced the pledge to Tongan children who had their school damaged in the cyclone.

'We know you need more than books' – PM gives Tonga $10m for Cyclone Gita rebuild

The PM announced the pledge to Tongan children who had their school damaged in the cyclone.


00:30
Guillermo del Toro also took out Best Director for the film.

The Shape of Water takes out Best Picture at the 90th Oscars ceremony in LA

the film was a big winner on the night taking out four awards, including Best Director for Guillermo del Toro.

00:36
The Cyclone ripped through last month, and the impact is still visable.

Video: Confronting vision shows Tongans still living in makeshift accommodation as nation continues to struggle in wake of Cycle Gita

1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver returned to the village of Patangata, which she visited shortly after Cyclone Gita hit Tonga.

03:05
Otago University Professor of public health Tony Blakely says kids shouldn’t be drinking “crap” sugary energy drinks.

'We’re behind the eight-ball' – health professor says NZ should follow UK ban on sale of energy drinks to teens

Otago University's Tony Blakely approves of a ban on energy drinks.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 