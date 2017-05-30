 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Video: Indigenous Taiwanese group perform traditional song and dance routine in Parliament Buildings

share

Source:

1 NEWS

An indigenous group from Taiwan performed a traditional song and dance routine in Parliament Buildings in Wellington today.

Maori Party co-leader Marama Fox joined in with the group today. They are visiting our shores to foster links with and learn from Maori.
Source: 1 NEWS

Maori Party co-leader Marama Fox joined in with the group too.

The Taiwanese delegation are in New Zealand to discuss exchanges of knowledge on trade between Taiwan and New Zealand (as it pertains to indigenous peoples) and to study methods of resurrecting native languages, as Maori have achieved with Te Reo.

"We're looking at ways we can have a knowledge share," Ms Fox told reporters today.

Ms Fox says the group "want to survive and revive their language because there's 16 indigenous languages in Taiwan".

Related

Maori Issues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The cheeky Chiefs fullback says he served Pulu the opportunity on a silver platter and he didn't miss.

'I'm lucky I'm still in one piece!' Damian McKenzie recounts getting annihilated by Augustine Pulu in massive tackle

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:19
3
The little baby shocked a Brazilian midwife when the newborn appeared to wriggle and walk while she was bathing her.

Watch: Newborn baby appears to take incredible first steps just moments after birth

4
Listen to the gasps as financial advisor Hannah McQueen shares an insight into her clients' spending.

'Darling, I think we've won it!' - what $27m Lotto winner told husband


00:13
5
The Adelaide man, walking his dog, was so intent on telling off the "speeding" driver he didn't watch where he was going.

Watch: Aussie driver who filmed irate pedestrian walking into pole says kids get a 'kick out of' video's viral success

03:17
John Cowan from the Parenting Place believes children should be allowed to choose their own toys which aren’t dictated by gender.

'If a child wants to play with a different type of toy it doesn’t do any harm' – parenting expert weighs into debate over Happy Meals toys

John Cowan from the Parenting Place believes children should be allowed to choose their own toys which aren’t dictated by gender.

00:36
AUT Tourism Professor Simon Milne says despite high costs for tourists visiting hospitals, we don’t want to treat it like a cash cow by taxing visitors.

Expert: Tax on tourists for medical costs not a good idea despite $160m spend

While we should be looking at ways to encourage tourists to pay their way, taxing them could lead to "bad PR", says a professor of tourism.

01:01
In reality she only won on Survivor NZ because Mogoton purposefully lost the challenge.

Survivor NZ blog: Politics, self destruction and an attitude that is wearing thin

Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on last night's episode.

00:30
The 17-year-old has made it to the final 12 of The Voice after this amazing rendition of Simon & Garfunkel’s Bridge Over Troubled Water.

'I wanna thank my beautiful mum who has sacrificed a lot for me' - Talented Kiwi teen full of gratitude after making it into final 12 on The Voice

Hoseah Partsch, 17, gave an amazing rendition of Simon & Garfunkel's Bridge Over Troubled Water last night.

00:30
Christian Kamp spoke to commentators after a late call in America's Cup qualifying scuppered his side's chances of a win against the Kiwis in Bermuda.

Watch: 'Common sense has gone out the window' - Artemis crew member fumes after last gasp penalty hands Team NZ race

Christian Kamp spoke to commentators after a late call scuppered his side's chances of a win against the Kiwis in Bermuda.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ