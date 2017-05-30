Video: Indigenous Taiwanese group perform traditional song and dance routine in Parliament Buildings

An indigenous group from Taiwan performed a traditional song and dance routine in Parliament Buildings in Wellington today.

Maori Party co-leader Marama Fox joined in with the group too.

The Taiwanese delegation are in New Zealand to discuss exchanges of knowledge on trade between Taiwan and New Zealand (as it pertains to indigenous peoples) and to study methods of resurrecting native languages, as Maori have achieved with Te Reo.

"We're looking at ways we can have a knowledge share," Ms Fox told reporters today.