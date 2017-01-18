Video: Icebreaker ship crunches through ice to carve way for supplies to Antarctica

The crunch of sea ice fills the air as the Polar Star carves a channel to the McMurdo Station ice pier.

This annual event is crucial to allow much needed supplies and heavy equipment to be shipped in for both McMurdo and Scott Base just over the hill.

The US Coastguard ship has the power to break through sea ice up to four metres thick, but even though it makes a lot of noise, the seals lying in its path don't even budge.

The arrival of the icebreaker has created a lot of excitement at Scott Base, with staff heading over to take pictures.

Forty-five New Zealand Defence Force personnel have been flown in to help unload the supply ship, Ocean Giant, that will follow in the icebreaker's wake.

It stops in Lyttelton to get supplies for Scott Base, on top of its American Cargo, before heading to the deep south.