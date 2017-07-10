Video: 'That hurts' – Hawke's Bay man captures stunning rainbow as hailstones the size of marbles fall

Breaking News
A man filming large hailstones falling in central Hawke’s Bay this afternoon had them a little too close for comfort.
"Oh that hurts!" Dwayne Nikora Housiaux declared as he filmed the hail storm in a backyard at Tikokino around 3.30pm.
"It was a short and sweet storm, came from nowhere. Hail stones were the size off a marble," he told 1 NEWS NOW.
He also captured a "beautiful rainbow" on video and reckoned it was a "beautiful day in the Hawke’ Bay".
