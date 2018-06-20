Video: Huge tomo creates 1.8m wide hole in road near Waihi

A huge tomo caved underneath a road near Waihi this week, prompting the closure of a road.

The hole was discovered on Trig Road South near the Mathers Road intersection by a local contractor.

It is approximately 1.8m wide at the surface and extends four to five metres under the road.

The road is expected to be closed for several days.

Deputy Mayor Toby Adams said: "It was dark at the time, but thankfully no one was hurt due to the quick reactions of all involved."

Investigations are underway to find the cause of the collapse and plan the next steps in the recovery.

Hauraki District Council Group Manager Engineering Services Adrian de Laborde said a series of tomos have been found on both sides of the road, as well as the one beneath it.

"Water has run beneath the culvert and formed an underground watercourse that has caused these tomos over time. Recent heavy rain in the area has exacerbated the problem," he said.

He says work is continuing to determine the direction and extent of the underground flow of water and a bigger culvert will be installed and realigned over the next few days to prevent a recurrence of the problem.