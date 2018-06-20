 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Video: Huge tomo creates 1.8m wide hole in road near Waihi

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A huge tomo caved underneath a road near Waihi this week, prompting the closure of a road.

Investigations are underway to find the cause of the collapse and plan remedial work.
Source: Hauraki District Council

The hole was discovered on Trig Road South near the Mathers Road intersection by a local contractor.

It is approximately 1.8m wide at the surface and extends four to five metres under the road.

The road is expected to be closed for several days.

Deputy Mayor Toby Adams said: "It was dark at the time, but thankfully no one was hurt due to the quick reactions of all involved."

Investigations are underway to find the cause of the collapse and plan the next steps in the recovery.

Hauraki District Council Group Manager Engineering Services Adrian de Laborde said a series of tomos have been found on both sides of the road, as well as the one beneath it.

"Water has run beneath the culvert and formed an underground watercourse that has caused these tomos over time. Recent heavy rain in the area has exacerbated the problem," he said.

He says work is continuing to determine the direction and extent of the underground flow of water and a bigger culvert will be installed and realigned over the next few days to prevent a recurrence of the problem.

"We’re aware this road is often used as a shortcut between Tauranga and Whiritoa. Unfortunately, it’s unlikely it will be reopened this week. We apologise for any inconvenience and thank motorists and local residents for their patience while remedial work is carried out."

Related

Northland

Transport

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:38
1

Winston Peters draws laughter across the House by declaring PM Jacinda Ardern was 'on fire'

00:40
2
More than 500 people attended her funeral at Rotorua's Te Papa-i-Ouru marae today.

'I thought we would grow old together' - Smear Your Mea campaign founder Talei Morrison farewelled by hundreds at Rotorua marae

3
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall ride in a buggy with their daughter Mia.

Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall gives birth to second child

00:42
4
Rachel Maddow choked up and cried as she reported the news live on MSNBC, struggling to regain her composure.

'Think I'm gonna have to hand this off' - US TV host breaks down on air, cuts short broadcast while delivering news on migrant babies being sent to 'tender age' shelters

5
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern catching up on reading.

Waiting game for NZ's First Baby has media pouncing on PM's every social media post

01:48
Kiwi scientists say New Zealand's environment is changing and birds are sounding the alarm.

'We need to do more' – 10-year-survey shows dramatic drop in NZ precious wildlife

Kiwi scientists say New Zealand's environment is changing and birds are sounding the alarm.


03:58
Massey University's Professor Peter Lineham talks to TVNZ1’s Breakfast about bible studies in schools as a case is fast-tracked to the High Court.

Should Bible studies be taught in state, secular schools?

Massey University's Professor Peter Lineham talks to TVNZ1’s Breakfast about bible studies in schools as a case is fast-tracked to the High Court.


02:32
Opposition housing spokesperson Judith Collins asked about the responsibility of Housing NZ to ensure tenant safety.

Housing Minister accuses National of 'vile demonising' of state house tenants, amid grilling by Judith Collins

Collins alleged anti-social behaviour by some living in state housing.

01:36
NZF President Deryck Shaw said controversial coach Andreas Heraf has gone on "special leave" while the investigation is carried out.

Football Ferns coach Andreas Heraf placed on 'special leave' as independent review launched following player mutiny

After Heraf criticised players after their loss to Japan, at least 10 of them penned complaints to NZF about the conduct of the Austrian.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern catching up on reading.

Clarke Gayford shares new photo of Jacinda Ardern on Twitter '#stillwaiting' for baby to arrive, three days after due date

"Anyone with aspirations of being PM, make sure you also have an appetite for reading and reading and reading and reading."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 