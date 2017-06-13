 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Video: HMNZS Endeavour welcomed to port for final time with thunderous haka from shore – before crew reply with challenge of their own

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The HMNZS Endeavour has been welcomed home for the final time.

The Navy ship is retiring from service after 30 years at sea.
Source: 1 NEWS

After 30 years of service across many seas, she's retiring.

The navy ship has just docked at Devonport naval base after returning from Southeast Asia and farewell celebrations are now underway.

Anchoring in the Bay of Islands yesterday, the ship was even greeted by some dolphins along the way as she headed south.

The Endeavour's being replaced by HMNZS Aotearoa, the navy's largest ever ship, which is currently being built at a cost of just under half a billion dollars.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Family Feud host Steve Harvey was left scratching his head when young Bob was answering a question.

Watch: Bob Irwin's Aussie accent leaves US TV host Steve Harvey utterly confused

2
Police (file picture).

Man arrested for dangerous driving after swerving onto footpath and injuring two children


00:17
3
Not one to show too much emotion, Burling joined his crew in celebrating their challenger series win in Bermuda.

Watch: The moment Team NZ lift Louis Vuitton trophy and Peter Burling gets among celebrations with epic champagne spray


00:30
4
Burling and Co. were on song in race seven against Artemis.

Watch: Emotion spills over as Team NZ clinches Louis Vuitton with crushing win, earns Oracle Cup re-match


01:22
5
The Navy ship is retiring from service after 30 years at sea.

Video: HMNZS Endeavour welcomed to port for final time with thunderous haka from shore – before crew reply with challenge of their own

03:28
Christie Marceau was stabbed to death in 2011 by Akshay Chand.

Police prosecutor was strongly against teenager's killer being let out on bail before attack

Christie Marceau was stabbed to death by Akshay Chand.

00:54
Dickson was in awe of Peter Burling and the Team NZ crew after they dismantled the Swedes in race seven.

'Today was a class package' – Chris Dickson praises Team NZ's flawless win, urges caution over Oracle

Dickson says Team NZ definitely need a rest after days of hectic action.


01:08
Sala ultimately paid the price for being too nice and too trusting in a cut-throat game.

Survivor NZ blog: Cabin fever, questionable acting and big moves

Avid Survivor watcher Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on last night's episode.

03:21
Political reporter Katie Bradford discusses Andrew Little's plan to slash immigration if elected.

'This is a big election issue' – what does Labour's immigration plan mean for rivals?

Political reporter Katie Bradford discusses Andrew Little's plan to slash immigration if elected.


01:51
Autism New Zealand is asking for more government funding so it can have more impact nationwide.

Employment programme changing lives of Kiwis with Autism

Autism New Zealand is asking for more government funding so it can have more impact nationwide.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ