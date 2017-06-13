Video: HMNZS Endeavour welcomed to port for final time with thunderous haka from shore – before crew reply with challenge of their own

Source:
The HMNZS Endeavour has been welcomed home for the final time.
After 30 years of service across many seas, she's retiring.
The navy ship has just docked at Devonport naval base after returning from Southeast Asia and farewell celebrations are now underway.
Anchoring in the Bay of Islands yesterday, the ship was even greeted by some dolphins along the way as she headed south.
The Endeavour's being replaced by HMNZS Aotearoa, the navy's largest ever ship, which is currently being built at a cost of just under half a billion dollars.
