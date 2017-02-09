 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Video: Hilarious YMCA themed parody video warns Auckland real estate agents to play by the rules

share

Source:

1 NEWS

An Auckland based real estate agency have created a parody video warning real estate agents to play by the rules or they'll end up before the 'R.E.A.A'.

The video realeased by a real estate firm features a construction worker, a police officer, an American Indian, and a cowboy.
Source: YouTube/Harcourts Cooper & Co Real Estate

The three-minute video features a construction worker, police officer, cowboy, leather clad man and an American Indian who all dance along to the famous 70's song YMCA but with altered real estate related lyrics.

"Young man, does your back deck comply? I said young man, if it doesn't don't lie," the men sing before the chorus hits, "It's not fun at the R.E.A.A. No fun at the R.E.A.A."

Harcourts Cooper & Co who produced the video say it's all about getting a serious message across with a humorous delivery.

Viewers were thrilled with the video posting comments. One said "Love it! Go Cooper & Co! Rock Stars in the making!"

Another said: "I've died and gone to heaven. Where were these role models, mentors and managers when I started working in the 70's."

The 70's themed video, which was posted on Harcourts Cooper & Co Real Estate Facebook page, has reached over 24,000 views on Facebook since it was posted on January, 26.

Related

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:32
1
The Blues coach admits big lock may be replaced at the Blues, but first Umaga needs more information.

All Black Patrick Tuipulotu cleared of doping

00:20
2
RAW: Car bursts into flames on central Auckland overpass near harbour bridge

Raw: Raging car fire on Auckland CBD motorway stops rush hour traffic

00:40
3
Rape victim and her attacker host TED talk to share their experience.

Watch: Fearless woman shares stage with her rapist for TED talk

00:59
4
A federal court is hearing arguments over the ban, decision expected later this week.

NZ Government sets up 24/7 taskforce to deal with Trump administration

00:09
5
The Racing 92 lock was in typical fine form when asked which of his Kiwi comrades he prefers to tackle at training.

Watch: 'He's a girl!' - Former All Black Ali Williams pulls no punches on his legendary Kiwi team mates

00:32
The Blues coach admits big lock may be replaced at the Blues, but first Umaga needs more information.

All Black Patrick Tuipulotu cleared of doping

After testing positive for banned drugs 1 NEWS can confirm Blues and All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu's B test has come back negative.

01:00
Justice Minister Amy Adams has introduced a process for those convicted prior to the 1986 law change to have their record wiped.

'We are sorry' - Government offers pardons to gay men convicted of homosexual acts

Those convicted before the 1986 law change can apply to have their crimes wiped from their record.

00:59
A federal court is hearing arguments over the ban, decision expected later this week.

NZ Government sets up 24/7 taskforce to deal with Trump administration

The taskforce is being run by six or seven staff members 24 hours a day.

03:17
A woman disqualified from owning animals from five years gets a visit from the authorities - and she's not going to let them in.

Carolyn Robinson: The animal hoarder was home, hiding in a corner with her animals

We were there as SPCA and police repeatedly knocked on her door.

04:21
Matty and Brodie Kane decided to test whether theme parks helped you lose weight.

Watch: Petrified Matty McLean's hilarious reaction on Rainbow's End ride, but don't worry, 'we're getting so skinny!'

Matty and Brodie Kane decided to test whether theme parks helped you lose weight.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ