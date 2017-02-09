Video: Hilarious YMCA themed parody video warns Auckland real estate agents to play by the rules

An Auckland based real estate agency have created a parody video warning real estate agents to play by the rules or they'll end up before the 'R.E.A.A'.

The three-minute video features a construction worker, police officer, cowboy, leather clad man and an American Indian who all dance along to the famous 70's song YMCA but with altered real estate related lyrics.

"Young man, does your back deck comply? I said young man, if it doesn't don't lie," the men sing before the chorus hits, "It's not fun at the R.E.A.A. No fun at the R.E.A.A."

Harcourts Cooper & Co who produced the video say it's all about getting a serious message across with a humorous delivery.

Viewers were thrilled with the video posting comments. One said "Love it! Go Cooper & Co! Rock Stars in the making!"

Another said: "I've died and gone to heaven. Where were these role models, mentors and managers when I started working in the 70's."