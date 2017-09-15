 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

New Zealand


Video: 'He's done what he came here to do' - Jacinda Ardern delivers sly dig at Bill English

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Jacinda Ardern delivered a sly dig at her opponent at a Dunedin high school today. 

The Labour leader admitted he was a "pretty good finance minister", but didn’t finish there.
Source: 1 NEWS

When asked by a Taieri College student what she thought of National Party leader Bill English, Ms Ardern answered: "I actually think Bill English as a finance minister did a pretty good job". 

After a pause Ms Ardern added, "but I think he's done what he came here to do". 

Mr English is currently in the Hutt Valley after announcing a $72 million promise to fund the building of Melling interchange, intended to free up traffic in Lower Hutt.

Related

Politics

Election

Vote 17

Dunedin and Otago

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
The dog was in the Invercargill City Council’s dog pound.

Graphic video: Council impounded dog shot then stomped on four times by animal control officer

00:58
2
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

00:15
3
Days after launching a tax ad that forced Labour into tax backdown, National is at it again.

Watch: National launches NEW Labour attack ad 'let's tax this'

4
Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA start their race five match up of the 35th America's Cup challenger series. Bermuda. 27/5/2017 Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Oracle say no to 2021 America's Cup - report

01:37
5
Sirens ring out in northern Japan moments after North Korea launches missile towards island.

Watch: Raw video captures siren for Hokkaido residents to take cover as missile flies towards them


00:16
The Labour leader admitted he was a "pretty good finance minister", but didn’t finish there.

Video: 'He's done what he came here to do' - Jacinda Ardern delivers sly dig at Bill English

The Labour leader praised his work as finance minister, but then delivered a burn.


00:29
National’s and Labour's finance spokesmen fought over their party's policies in the Stuff Finance Debate.

Watch: Joyce and Robertson lock horns in scrappy finance debate: 'Are there going to be any more tax policy changes?'

The pair argued over their party's policies in the Stuff Debate.


02:08
That’s according to new data from the 1 NEWS online election tool Vote Compass.

Two-thirds of Kiwis in favour of euthanasia for patients with terminal illness, Vote Compass results show

Despite Bill English not supporting euthanasia 65 per cent of National supporters are in favour of it.

00:58
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

The ABs prop was on a mission after reading a Kiwi scribe's critique. And he didn't miss.

00:15
Days after launching a tax ad that forced Labour into tax backdown, National is at it again.

Watch: National launches NEW Labour attack ad 'let's tax this'

Days after launching a tax ad that culminated in Labour changing their tax strategy, National is at it again.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 