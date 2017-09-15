Video: 'He's done what he came here to do' - Jacinda Ardern delivers sly dig at Bill English

Source:
Jacinda Ardern delivered a sly dig at her opponent at a Dunedin high school today.
When asked by a Taieri College student what she thought of National Party leader Bill English, Ms Ardern answered: "I actually think Bill English as a finance minister did a pretty good job".
After a pause Ms Ardern added, "but I think he's done what he came here to do".
Mr English is currently in the Hutt Valley after announcing a $72 million promise to fund the building of Melling interchange, intended to free up traffic in Lower Hutt.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news