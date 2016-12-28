 

Video: Helicopters continue to dump water on Dunedin blaze site

The cause of a large bush fire in North Dunedin, described as at least half the size of a rugby field, is still unknown.
news

Nigerian officials stopped freed Chibok girls from spending Christmas at home

01:29
Sione Taumalolo was one of two Tongans who died in a crash en route to Gisborne.

'He loved what he was doing' - family mourn loss of boy killed in Gisborne bus crash

00:29
Emergency services were called to the East Tamaki site today.

Boy in serious condition after incident at indoor bounce centre in Auckland

00:44
Disturbing footage warning: A thorough investigation is taking place after a brown bear is filmed being killed.

Horrifying video emerges of truck driver deliberately running over bear

Police are concerned for the safety of Rebecca Mangin.

Fears for missing Christchurch woman

00:26
This scene from Star Wars: The Force Awakens was a favourite for many fans who are today mourning the loss of Carrie Fisher.

Flashback: 'I did miss you' - when Leia and Han Solo shared an emotional hug

03:00
2016 was the year crime got political and police on the ground admitted they’re stretched.

A look back at the violent crimes in NZ that dominated the headlines this year

01:48
Carrie Fisher, who has died aged 60, became an international superstar with her role as Princess Leia.

Video: A look back on the life of Carrie Fisher

03:23
Parker has the world at his feet after he became the WBO heavyweight title holder earlier this year.

Year in review: Kiwi boxer Joseph Parker's rise to become world champion in 2016

02:05
Australasia’s largest cruise liner company says big ships might soon start by-passing the city

Auckland's lucrative cruise trade under threat if plans aren't hurried for a new berth

No berth was big enough for Ovation of the Seas in the City of Sails today.



 
