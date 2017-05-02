Video: 'This is it' - helicopter pilot recounts surviving crash landing and escaping submerged chopper in Porirua Harbour

Helicopter pilot Rick Lucas recounted the moment when he thought he "this is it" after he was trapped and submerged in water when his helicopter crashed in Porirua Harbour today.

"I think for the first time ever in a helicopter I thought, 'this is it' – going in the water was the biggest concern," Mr Lucas said.

Source: 1 NEWS

"I got the seatbelt off, I couldn't tell up from down, until I saw some light and then I was able to head towards the light and I emerged in the cockpit."

He said he felt lucky with the outcome after a suspected tail rotor failure.

"The fact that I ended up under the water and unable to get the seat belt off."

He put his survival down to his helicopter training.

"I think that's what saved me," Mr Lucas said.

Police and emergency services responded to the incident after police were alerted to it at 11.39am.