 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Video: Heavy congestion on Auckland motorway after Multiple-vehicle crash

share

Source:

NZTA

The crash on the North-Western motorway blocked the left lane southbound, causing "significant" delays.
Source: NZTA

Related

Transport

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
A visualisation of Curio Bay in Southland from Google Earth, facing northwest.

Young surfer with leg injuries from shark attack at Catlins beach is flown to hospital

00:52
2
Bill English said Mr Peters has been using similar tactics for a long time, and that they are designed to get attention.

Watch: 'I'm not going to say it' - PM sidesteps Winston Peters racism question, after NZ First leader's attack on 'two Asian immigrant' NZ Herald reporters

03:12
3
Billy Aiken of Kings Plant Barn says complaints about the insects are on the rise - and he has some tips to help fight them.

Kiwi feijoa crops at high risk from disgusting burrowing moth larvae

00:29
4
The Chilean star held his face in agony despite the ball not going anywhere near.

Watch: What are you doing? Alexis Sanchez goes down like he's been shot in the head – but replay leaves him humiliated


5
Domestic spray products containing Chlorothalonil, including some Yates and Tui products, will soon be banned in New Zealand.

EPA bans commonly used Kiwi garden products due to carcinogen and toxin concerns

00:14
The pregnant shark was captured sinking its teeth into the whale off the coast of southern California.

Watch: Great white shark tears 'chunks' off humpback whale carcass being towed out to sea

The moment rarely caught on camera was filmed by shark tagger Keith Poe.

00:15
The crash on the North-Western motorway blocked the left lane southbound, causing "significant" delays.

Watch: Auckland's North-Western motorway traffic crawling along after multiple-vehicle crash

The crash blocked the left lane southbound to Lincoln Road.

01:00
India’s Man Kaur, the World Masters Games’ oldest competitor, has added another medal to her collection.

Watch: Incredible 101-year old sprinter triumphantly hobbles to 200m glory - then reveals secret of her success

India's Man Kaur was incredible at the Masters Games today. Watch her in action, then speaking to 1 NEWS after her win.


00:20
Conor Smith and Sarwan Chand were attempting the high south face of Marian Peak when they fell on Monday.

Watch: Climbers who died in Fiordland fall remembered as 'well-liked' mountaineers

A fundraising page was set up for their friends to travel back for the funerals from Canada.


Police working to identify body found in bush near Thames

The body was found by a hunter at Te Puru Forks on Tuesday, and cause of death is still unknown.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ