Video: Heavy congestion on Auckland motorway after Multiple-vehicle crash

TVNZ OnDemand
1 NEWS NOW
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
The moment rarely caught on camera was filmed by shark tagger Keith Poe.
The crash blocked the left lane southbound to Lincoln Road.
India's Man Kaur was incredible at the Masters Games today. Watch her in action, then speaking to 1 NEWS after her win.
A fundraising page was set up for their friends to travel back for the funerals from Canada.
The body was found by a hunter at Te Puru Forks on Tuesday, and cause of death is still unknown.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Shows & Channels
Apps
TVNZ Info
Help & More