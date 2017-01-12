Video: The heart-melting moment 10-year-old twin girls are reunited after being separated at birth

Get the tissues - the heart-melting moment a pair of 10-year-old twins met for the first time since being separated at birth has been shown on television.

China-born Audrey Doering and Gracie Rainsberry were adopted shortly after birth by two different American families.

Audrey's mother Jennifer told ABC that she became curious about her daughter's background while trying to find the perfect Christmas present for her.

She discovered a photo of Audrey with her foster mother, and another young child.

That child was Gracie.

With the help of Facebook, she was able to track down Gracie's mum Nicole.

A meeting was arranged through Good Morning America, and as you'd expect, the encounter was beautiful.