Video: Hawke's Bay iwi hoping to generate $100m worth of deals with Chinese

Hawke's Bay iwi hoping to generate $100m worth of deals with Chinese

Hawke's Bay iwi Ngati Kahungunu is hoping to generate $100 million-worth of deals during a two-day economic summit with a party of visiting Chinese businessmen.

Ngati Kahungunu is hosting a two-day economic summit with some Chinese business people this week.
And, Ngati Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated chairman Ngahiwi Tomoana says things are looking positive, because "not one Chinese business turned us down".

"They turned up (to the summit)," a pleased Mr Tomoana told 1 NEWS.

New Zealand Foreign Affairs and Trade is aiming to do $30 billion worth of business with China by 2020, and Maori organisations hope to be at the leading edge of that trade.

Trade Minister Todd McClay, who was at the summit, said the partnerships were do-able.

"When we first set targets around the trading relationships with China, everything that's happened has been better than what we forecast," Mr McClay said.

Mr Tomoana said there were another couple of proposals that were being whispered "in the hallway".

Many of the big player in iwi business are at the summit, in Hastings, representing much of the $42 billion sector.

Some of those big players told 1 NEWS they were hoping to develop relationships with global giants such as Huawei, Alibaba, hospitality, fisheries and property groups.

Lei Garden, a luxury restaurant group that boasts 57 Michelin stars across its brands, is setting up offices in New Zealand to better source high-quality ingredients.

