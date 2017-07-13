Video: Hardy Wellington locals nearly blown away as they check out stormy sea

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
The polar blast continues to disrupt travel and bring treacherous conditions as it heads north.
St John's Sarah Manley says even pre-school aged children are capable of learning some first aid.
Heavy rain is also predicted for the lower North Island.
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Some people will be spending the night up the mountain.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ