Video: Hardcase kapa haka performers confident spray tan is key to winning Te Matatini

For some performers at the world's biggest kapa haka competition, the preparations don't end with practice - there's grooming to be done.

Kane Hemi-Tamou and Trent Hemi are getting a spray tan ahead of the Te Matatini National Kapa Haka competition.

Buttocks are a focus given most men performing - except Ngai Tuhoe kapa haka groups - opt for black g-strings when they perform.

Performers from the Whanganui kapa haka group Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana think the beauty treatment could even help them become champions.

"Obviously if you look good, you'll feel good and perform well," Kane told 1 NEWS.

First-time tanner Trent, who admits to being the palest man in his group, says he has never even exfoliated before... but feels good in his new look.

"I think we'll even win it now."

The tan man is Kayne Pahau who lives in Bondi and flew in to attend Te Matatini for the first time.

He thought he may as well bring his spray gun.

He told 1 NEWS people watching at home would also enjoy his work for obvious reasons.

"[It] brings a visual for the people watching the performance... a tan makes people confident and it brings out the confidence in the performance," he said.