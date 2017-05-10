Video: This is the Hamilton man who beat his puppy so badly it needed a leg amputated

OnDemand
DUKE
TV Guide
1 NEWS NOW
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
1 NEWS Reporter
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
NZ is the first country outside Europe to implement the service.
The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.
New technology has been launched to test for "atrial fibrillation" which causes a third of all strokes.
ARAG Group said it consulted with a 'haka-expert' for the ad.
Kieran Foran feels loyalty to the Warriors but says kids take priority.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Shows & Channels
Apps
TVNZ Info
Help & More