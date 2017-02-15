Video: Glory's dad didn't know five-year-old daughter was in car when he left her overnight at Hamilton car yard

The father of a five-year-old who went missing last night in Hamilton says his family are "so overwhelmed, so thrilled, so happy" to have their daughter home safe and well.

Glory was reunited with her family this morning after spending a cold night alone in a Hamilton car yard.

Her father, Allen Inoke, told 1 NEWS he was unaware his daughter was in their courtesy car when he went to return the vehicle to the car yard yesterday.

When Mr Inoke asked Glory about her night away from home, he said Glory told him that she cried until she was found.

"She said she cried and she said she missed her mum and dad," Mr Inoke told 1 NEWS.

He said his daughter stayed in the car until daylight broke and then wandered around the yard for people to find her.

"She's scared of strangers. She keeps to herself to be safe. I teach my children to be safe all the time.

"She is my pet. She's my gold in the family and I cherish all of them but she is the closest to me."

Her mother, Ada Inoke, spoke to media this morning, saying Glory was found "shivering" and is grateful to those who helped search for her daughter.

"She was discovered outside by a member of the public who was not looking for her, but who stopped to help her anyway. Champion," Waikato Police wrote on their Facebook page.