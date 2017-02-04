Video: 'Get it off our whenua' – TeTii marae member in standoff with media over cameras

Te Tii marae representatives have asked police to move TVNZ cameras off a public road as they try to film in the lead up to Waitangi Day.

A large delegation including the Governor General has gathered for Waitangi weekend ceremonies.

So far police have not complied with the requests from the marae.

Marae representatives have refused to take questions on the issue.

A TVNZ cameraman is standing on public ground but is blocked from filming the marae. Source: 1 NEWS

Charges for Waitangi Day coverage

The standoff comes as a Ngapuhi slammed Te Tii Marae on Thursday for attempting to charge news outlet's $10,000 for exclusive Waitangi Day coverage.

A tarpaulin is being used to block cameras from filming at the marae. Source: 1 NEWS

Waihoroi Shortland rubbished the idea, saying media would be "stupid" to pay.

"To be told this is the cost of telling the story of the nation, on the day of the nation, tantamounts to highway robbery to a kind I don't know," he told 1 NEWS.

"Nobody asks for a koha... a koha is something you give from your heart. The practice in this part of the world is that you don't even lay it out."

Navy officers are ready for the Governor General to arrive at Waitangi's Te Tii Marae. Source: 1 NEWS

The secretary of Waitangi Marae Mauri Komiti Tana Apiata said he approached Newshub first, and if they didn't meet the offer, he'd open it up to other broadcasters.

Mr Apiata told a 1 NEWS reporter that he wanted to talk to someone in the organisation who had "a chequebook" to discuss the situation.