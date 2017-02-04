 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Video: 'Get it off our whenua' – TeTii marae member in standoff with media over cameras

share

Yvonne Tahana 

1 NEWS Maori Affairs Reporter

Te Tii marae representatives have asked police to move TVNZ cameras off a public road as they try to film in the lead up to Waitangi Day.

A tarpaulin was erected to block media from filming Waitangi ceremonies.
Source: 1 NEWS

A large delegation including the Governor General has gathered for Waitangi weekend ceremonies.

So far police have not complied with the requests from the marae.

Marae representatives have refused to take questions on the issue.

A TVNZ cameraman is standing on public ground but is blocked from filming the marae.

A TVNZ cameraman is standing on public ground but is blocked from filming the marae.

Source: 1 NEWS

Charges for Waitangi Day coverage

The standoff comes as a Ngapuhi slammed Te Tii Marae on Thursday for attempting to charge news outlet's $10,000 for exclusive Waitangi Day coverage.

A tarpaulin is being used to block cameras from filming at the marae.

A tarpaulin is being used to block cameras from filming at the marae.

Source: 1 NEWS

Waihoroi Shortland rubbished the idea, saying media would be "stupid" to pay.

"To be told this is the cost of telling the story of the nation, on the day of the nation, tantamounts to highway robbery to a kind I don't know," he told 1 NEWS.

"Nobody asks for a koha... a koha is something you give from your heart. The practice in this part of the world is that you don't even lay it out."

Navy officers are ready for the Governor General to arrive at Waitangi's Te Tii Marae.

Navy officers are ready for the Governor General to arrive at Waitangi's Te Tii Marae.

Source: 1 NEWS

The secretary of Waitangi Marae Mauri Komiti Tana Apiata said he approached Newshub first, and if they didn't meet the offer, he'd open it up to other broadcasters.

Mr Apiata told a 1 NEWS reporter that he wanted to talk to someone in the organisation who had "a chequebook" to discuss the situation.

1 NEWS and Newshub are refusing to pay for exclusive rights.

Related

Northland

Maori Issues

Yvonne Tahana

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:23
1
Blake Ayshford crossed over for a bonus point try after not being held against the Sea Eagles.

Live updates: Warriors suffer first up loss to Manly, Shaun Johnson in doubt

2
Navy vessels come into Wellington Harbour, as seen from Seatoun.

Warning: No swimming at Wellington's beaches this weekend

00:40
3
A tarpaulin was erected to block media from filming Waitangi ceremonies.

Video: 'Get it off our whenua' – TeTii marae member in standoff with media over cameras

00:41
4
An investigation is underway after a blaze tore through the Remuera property.

Investigation underway after Auckland property gutted by fire

00:33
5
Green stopped fighting as the referee stepped in but that didn't stop Mundine from launching a big punch.

'I didn't win by eight points': Danny Green humble after points win over Anthony Mundine

00:40
A tarpaulin was erected to block media from filming Waitangi ceremonies.

Video: 'Get it off our whenua' – TeTii marae member in standoff with media over cameras

Marae representatives asked police to move TVNZ cameras off a public road.

01:53
The idea involves creating special zones where locals are in charge of funding decisions.

'Let's have a shot' - mayors in NZ's poorest regions want power and funds to tackle poverty

The idea involves creating special zones in the Far North, Rotorua Lakes and the Gisborne district.

01:52
Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy says Northland fits the bill for a medium scale adverse drought event.

Northland's big dry: Government offering financial help to drought-stricken farmers

One farmer has been forced to sell 60 cows and reckons he'll lose $200k this season.

03:12
'We think whanau, hapu and iwi are best placed to look after children that have been removed into the state's hands.'

'We think iwi are best placed to look after children removed into the state's hands'

Maori leaders want new rules in CYF legislation .

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ