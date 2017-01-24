 

Video: Gang of masked youths tag Auckland train as passengers watch - but it won't last long, says AT

Luke Appleby 

1 NEWS NOW Reporter

A complaint has been made to police after a group of masked taggers took to a train in West Auckland as passengers aboard watched.

Police are investigating the incident, which took place in Swanson on Sunday.
Auckland Transport spokesperson Mark Hannan confirmed the incident took place about 8.20pm on Sunday, and said police have been contacted and provided with CCTV footage from the Swanson Station in West Auckland.

In video posted online, a group of what appear to be youths with masks obscuring their faces can be seen spray painting on to the outside of the train.

However, Mr Hannan said that any tagging on Auckland trains was somewhat pointless for the would-be artists.

"The train was taken out of service and washed overnight at our facility in Wiri and was clean and back in service yesterday morning," Mr Hannan said.

"Auckland's trains are treated with a film so tags can be easily washed off."

He said Auckland Transport actively pursues taggers, saying they cost ratepayers about $500,000 per year.

"These idiots are wasting everyone's time and money," he said.

Megan Drayton of TrackSafe Foundation NZ said the taggers were playing with their lives.

"As well as being illegal, it is highly dangerous to be on railway tracks anywhere other than at a level crossing," Ms Drayton said.

"Trespassers struck by trains is the leading cause of public railway deaths in New Zealand and around the world." 

Under the Railways Act 2005, trespassers on railway property can be fined up to $10,000 if ordered by a District Court Judge on summary conviction.

A similar incident took place at the Newmarket station in May of 2015.

Luke Appleby

Police are investigating the incident, which took place in Swanson on Sunday.

