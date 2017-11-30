Video: Frightened dairy owner forced to flee as gang of four crowbar-wielding thugs robs her shop

An Auckland dairy owner was forced to flee her own shop as a gang of four males entered with weapons to rob her.

The robbery took place yesterday morning about 8.20am at the Arthur Street Superette in Onehunga.

Security camera footage shows owner Khatija Chhiboo stepping away from the counter for a moment before the four males enter, one of whom was carrying a crowbar.

They threatened her, prompting her to head for the exit as they took whatever they liked - tobacco products, cash and lollies.

"I ran from the shop because I knew if I stayed they would attack me," Mrs Chhiboo, speaking through her son, told Fairfax.