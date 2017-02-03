Video: Forklift joyrider filmed zooming down Auckland's Queen Street

A teenager is in hot water, accused of stealing a forklift and taking it for a joyride up Queen Street in downtown Auckland overnight.

The 17-year-old male allegedly stole the forklift from a construction site in central Auckland, before taking it the wrong way down Darby Street and on to Queen Street.

Police say he failed to stop for police on Queen Street and officers had to chase him on foot.

Police take care of a forklift on Auckland's Queen Street after an overnight pursuit Source: 1 NEWS

After the accused realised he was being chased, he allegedly swerved the forklift, trying to hit the police officers who jumped out of the way to avoid injury.

The two officers then climbed on to the cab of the forklift, removing the teenager while a third stopped it from crashing into a parked car.

The accused was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with burglary, unlawful taking, dangerous driving and two charges of aggravated assault.