Video footage shows serious flooding on Coromandel Peninsula roads as residents forced to flee house

Roads and fields have been flooded in the Coromandel today, with one house evacuated due to flooding at 4am.

Fire and Emergency responded to a report of flooding at a house on Wharekaho Rd in Kuaotuno at 4am this morning.

The trapped people had evacuated before the two fire engines arrived.

One appliance also attended to reports of a loose roof on Koromiko Rd in Matamata at 7am.

Meanwhile a number of roads have been closed following flooding in and around Whitianga.

State Highway 25 is closed between Whitianga and Tairua; Tairua and Hikuai; and Coromandel and Whitianga, police said.

Footage from the road between Tairua and Hikuai showed considerable flooding on the road, in places surrounded by fields fully immersed in water.

Motorists have been advised to delay their travel or take alternative routes where possible.