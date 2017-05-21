Video: 'From the first moment I saw you I felt this little spark' - Bachelor Zac chooses Viarni

For the last eight weeks New Zealand's very own Surf Life Saving Bachelor has been dating and rejecting 20 woman, until he chose his final girl in tonight's finale.

After two months of watching New Zealand's third Bachelor fans hand out roses, tonight it was 22-year-old Viarni Bright who stole 28-year-old Zac Franich's heart.

In a surprising twist, Zac handed out no roses tonight and instead gave the winner, Viarni a ring.

Tonight's episode saw the final two woman, 20-year-old snowboard instructor Lily McManus-Semchyshyn and Viarni, an account manager from Mount Maunganui meet Franich's family.

Franich's sister went in thinking she'd like Viarni more, but quickly changed her mind thinking the 22-year-old could be "too perfect", whereas Lily would "challenge" him more.

But it was Viarni who stole Franich's heart as he told her he "felt this little spark" ever since she stepped out of the car in episode one.

Tonight's finale comes after Franich revealed earlier in the week that he sought help after filming the reality television show, and he told Fairfax he didn't get time to deal with each breakup on the show.

"When Claudia went home, that was really hard. That was essentially a break up for me," he said about her elimination on Monday night.