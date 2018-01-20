 

Video: Fire Services arrive to a building fire raging in Auckland

Luca Montagni

The building in Newmarket has been evacuated.
Source: Luca Montagni

Police (file picture).

'Better work stories' - Guns, drugs and $2.5 million cash found in West Auckland when police called to break up golf club fight

Rotweiler puppy, Rosko, was found by Police after being stolen outside his owner's North Shore residence.

Rosko the missing rottweiler puppy found by Police


00:09
People have been evacuated from the area in Newmarket.

Watch: Smoke billows out of large building fire in Auckland that left people evacuated from the area

Kim Dotcom suing New Zealand government for 'billions' of dollars

Malaysia Airlines (File picture).

Fear onboard as Malaysian Airlines flight 'like hell' diverted to Alice Springs after 'violent shaking'

Conference workers speak in front of a demo booth at Facebook's annual F8 developer conference in San Jose, California.

Facebook to emphasise 'trustworthy' news via user surveys

It's the second major tweak to Facebook's algorithm announced this month.

00:27
In the 1980s, Michael Douglas allegedly fondled himself in front of Susan Braudy, “without thought of any repercussions”.

Michael Douglas under fire following allegations of harassment dating back 30 years

The Oscar-winner is accused of fondling himself in front of the accuser.


00:52
The three-time gold medallist gave an impassioned speech telling Larry Nassar the testimony of his victims will haunt him in prison.

Olympic gymnast abused by ex-doctor wants him to 'suffer' in prison

Olympic gold medallist Aly Raisman has confronted her former doctor who has pleaded guilty to multiple sexual assaults.

Ella Yelich-O'Connor, better known as Lorde, at the Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards 2017.

'Overdue and vital' - #MeToo movement bringing 'dudes' down says Lorde

The 21-year-old is concerned that people of colour aren't being heard as willingly as white people.


 
