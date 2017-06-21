Video: Fire crews on the scene where two people unaccounted for in Nelson house fire

Source:
Two people are unaccounted for in a large house fire in the Nelson suburb of Stoke, which took three hours to contain this morning.
Police are working with the Nelson fire department to try and locate two occupants of the house.
It took six fire crews to extinguish the one-storey house fire, which is located on Main Rd amongst bushes and trees, behind the Elim Christian Centre.
A Fire spokesperson said they received the call out just after 4am, and the blaze was put out around 6:30am today.
