Video: Fire crews rush to building fire in central Auckland

Source:

1 NEWS

Fire crews were called to a building fire in central Auckland today.

The fire at Clearpoint House on Fanshawe Street sparked evacuations and a swift response from fire crews.
Source: 1 NEWS

The fire was located at Clearpoint House, Fanshawe Street.

Clearpoint said that a small fire had broken out and that "our team have safely exited the building".

Smoke rises from the Clearpoint building in downtown Auckland

Smoke rises from the Clearpoint building in downtown Auckland.

Source: Paul Jamieson

Firemen being hosed down outside the Clearpoint building on Auckland's Fanshawe St.

Source: 1 NEWS

Fire crews attending the scene at the Clearpoint building in Auckland's CBD.

Source: Gareth West


Auckland

