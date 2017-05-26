Video: Fire crews rush to building fire in central Auckland

Source:
Fire crews were called to a building fire in central Auckland today.
The fire was located at Clearpoint House, Fanshawe Street.
Clearpoint said that a small fire had broken out and that "our team have safely exited the building".
Smoke rises from the Clearpoint building in downtown Auckland.
Source: Paul Jamieson
Firemen being hosed down outside the Clearpoint building on Auckland's Fanshawe St.
Source: 1 NEWS
Fire crews attending the scene at the Clearpoint building in Auckland's CBD.
Source: Gareth West
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news