Video: Fire at 19 storey central Auckland high rise brought under control

A fire in a 19 floor Auckland CBD high rise has now been extinguished, after smoke was earlier seen billowing across the city from the building.

The Fire Service were called to 396 Queen Street at 3pm today.

Large volumes of smoke were seen from the roof and this prompted a large response of 60 fire fighters and 13 fire trucks.

Fire fighters located the fire on the roof of the building, which was coming from a large metal box.

The building is currently being renovated for the opening of the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, scheduled to open November 1 2017.

No-one is currently living in the building.