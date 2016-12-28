Video: 'I feel blessed to live another day' – Boy star James Rolleston speaks after harrowing July car crash

Boy actor James Rolleston has spoken out about the injuries he sustained in a serious car crash in Bay of Plenty five months ago and says "I took so much for granted" before the crash.

In July of this year, Rolleston, star of Taika Waititi's film Boy, was hospitalised when the car he was in hit a bridge near Opotiki.

"I feel blessed. I've got angels watching over me for sure. I am so lucky and grateful to be back up on my feet," Rolleston told the NZ Herald.

Rolleston, who also starred in The Dark Horse started intense speech and physical rehabilitation in Auckland at the end of October, following the crash.

"I took so much for granted, like brushing my teeth and talking, which have all been affected now. I struggle to cut my food and brush my teeth," Rolleston said.

But he says he's now on the mend.

"My speech is improving. My memory is improving. It's all improving. I haven't been given the timeframe, but it's all improving by the day."