Video: Famous Kiwi laser flag flies high above Glastonbury mosh pit

It failed to make it into the final four or even the final forty, but the kiwi laser flag won the hearts of many New Zealanders during the recent flag referendum.

Now, a video has emerged of the laser-eyed kiwi flying above the crowd at the UK festival Glastonbury, which attracts around tens of thousands of music lovers.

It was flown proudly during a set by Royal Blood.

The mastermind behind the flag, Aucklander James Gray, said at the time that his design Fire the Lazer was a result of "random inspiration", and was drawn up on Microsoft Paint.