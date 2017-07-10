 

Video: Family members of youths accused of trashing Northland Maori school help clean up damage

A school in Kaikohe, Northland has been turned upside down, after classrooms in the school were ransacked yesterday.

A massive clean-up is in store for Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Kaikohe, and the community is not happy.
Police are investigating the incident which they say five young people aged under 14 are responsible for between 6pm and 8pm.

The school, Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Kaikohe, wrote on Facebook yesterday: "Sadly our Junior Block ... has been trashed - today - we're all feeling rather deflated here - not a good start to the holiday!

They went on to write: "Looking for anyone that may have returned home this arvo - covered in paint!!!"

Access was gained through smashed windows. 

Paint was smeared across the walls and noticeboards, even a photocopier was smashed in. 

Two display glass cabinets which held noticeboards were yanked off the walls, and smashed onto the concrete. 

Scribbled onto the walls were profanities, such as, "Get F***. F*** the world. F*** you."

Senior Sergeant Brian Swann said three classrooms had been "significantly vandalised" between 6pm-8pm. 

"Members of the community are disgusted at the level of destruction. As a result several family members of the offending youths contacted authorities and they are now assisting us with our inquiries."

Police say they believe five "juveniles" were "involved", all aged under the age of 14.

They say several family members of the youths have offered to assist with the clean up.

"It's pleasing to Police that families of these young offenders are holding them to account and making them take responsibilities for their actions."

"These senseless and destructive acts are devastating to small communities and we praise the families who are trying to do the right thing."

1 NEWS NOW have contacted the school for comment.

