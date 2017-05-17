 

Video: Family and friends of terminally ill former prisoner Vicki Letele sing beautiful song near her casket

Family and friends gathered last night to pay their respects to a woman who was released from prison on compassionate grounds after undertaking a high-profile campaign for better medical treatment behind bars. 

The terminally ill former prisoner who undertook a high-profile campaign for better medical treatment for those behind bars lost her cancer battle this week.

Vicki Letele, 36, was convicted and jailed for fraud offences but soon fell sick while incarcerated.

After a delayed response to her request for medical treatment, the mother of three was denied parole in October but the Corrections Board in November released her from Wiri Women's Prison on compassionate grounds.

Her brother, David Letele, the boxer also known as the Brown Buttabean, posted a video to Facebook last night of a man leading a song titled "It Won't Be Long", accompanied by two guitarists who had gathered along with friends and family for a memorial service. 

People can be seen sitting down and singing along with the man near Ms Letele's casket. 

Along with the video, Mr Letele wrote, "It won't be long Vicki."

"I'm staying strong for you sis, but on the inside I am broken. Forever in my heart."

Others have written their condolences below the video, which has been viewed over 11,000 times since it was posted yesterday.

Florence Falemaka commented, "Fly high with your angles beautiful lady."

Hine Harrison said, "Your journey has just begun Vicki. See you on the other side beautiful lady."

A service for Ms Letele is being held tonight in South Auckland. 

