Video: 'F*** off!' - Auckland bus riders shocked by driver swearing at passenger, investigation launched

Passengers on board an early-morning Auckland bus service were left upset after a bus driver swore at a passenger who questioned why the bus had stopped.

Lagi Vaili filmed the exchange between the driver and a passenger who asked why the bus had been stopped for several minutes in Newmarket.

Buses frequently have to make such stops when they run ahead of schedule in order to not arrive at certain stops before people expect them to.

In the video, a man can be seen questioning the driver and saying "you have to tell us" - referring to wanting to be told if the bus would be stopped for a long time.

Ms Vaili told Stuff that the passenger had initially called out from the back of the bus, and that the driver had responded "if you don't want to be on this bus then get off".

The passenger approached the driver at the front and again said passengers should be told if there would be delays, and the driver was filmed telling him to "get off" and "f*** off".

The passenger responded by saying "Excuse me? Language!"

Ms Vaili said she had contacted NZ Bus, which operates as Metrolink, to lay a complaint.

A spokesperson told Stuff that the company is now investigating the matter.

"It is unacceptable that one of our drivers swore at a passenger as this goes against our company values and customer service goals," the statement read, and the company said it would take "appropriate actions" against the driver following the investigation.