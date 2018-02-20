Video: 'Extreme mate!' Surfers brave the swells as Cyclone Gita hits West Coast

A couple of keen Kiwi surfers on the West Coast have made the most of massive swells whipped up by Cyclone Gita today, as they braved the elements to catch some waves.

Tim and Dion told 1 NEWS they had seen rougher conditions as they made their way out into the waves at Punakaiki Beach this afternoon.

"The wind is offshore so it's perfect for it, the cyclone adds to it, it's what it's about, extreme mate!" Dion said.