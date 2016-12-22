Video emerges of South Auckland driver trying to shift swing-set on car roof

Source:
You've probably seen the pictures published earlier this week by media including 1 NEWS of the car travelling with a kids' swing on top of it.
Well now video has emerged of the incident.
Facebook page Kiwi Az Bro posted photos on Monday of a green swing set attached to the roof of a van.
Another Facebook page Must Be South Auckland has published video of the incident.
On Monday a police women told Fairfax the images were not fake and that a person was stopped by police in Mangere East on Robertson Road.
The incident happened at 4.45pm on Sunday.
