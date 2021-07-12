Video emerges of security guard being pushed into sea at Waiheke marina protest

New video has emerged of a security guard being pushed headfirst into the sea, as protests against Waiheke Island's controversial marina heated up again this week.
The Kennedy Point Marina developers faced criticism after footage emerged of a protestor being kicked in the face last week.
The new video paints a fuller picture of what happened in the moments prior to the incident.
Protestors are attempting to stop the 186-berth marina from being built over concerns it could impact a kororā / little blue penguin colony's natural habitat.