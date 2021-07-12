TODAY |

Video emerges of security guard being pushed into sea at Waiheke marina protest

Source:  1 NEWS

New video has emerged of a security guard being pushed headfirst into the sea, as protests against Waiheke Island's controversial marina heated up again this week.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The incident comes as protests against Waiheke's controversial marina heated up again. Source: 1 NEWS

The Kennedy Point Marina developers faced criticism after footage emerged of a protestor being kicked in the face last week.

read more
Video shows protestor kicked in face amid rising tensions over Waiheke development

The new video paints a fuller picture of what happened in the moments prior to the incident.

read more
Waiheke marina boss speaks out after security guard filmed kicking protestor

Protestors are attempting to stop the 186-berth marina from being built over concerns it could impact a kororā / little blue penguin colony's natural habitat.

New Zealand
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
DHB gave 'poor care' to girl later diagnosed with rare brain tumour
2
Nurses at Wellington Hospital ED issue notice to fix unsafe working conditions
3
Dog to be euthanised after fatally mauling infant in NSW
4
PM 'comfortable' using millions from crime proceeds to fund gang-led meth rehab
5
Baby fatally hit by train in Melbourne, homicide police investigating
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Rare native whitebait species discovered in urban South Auckland stream

PM 'comfortable' using millions from crime proceeds to fund gang-led meth rehab

Two Christchurch hospitals restrict visitors as a result of RSV spike

DHB gave 'poor care' to girl later diagnosed with rare brain tumour