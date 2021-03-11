Video emerges of Auckland CBD bouncer knocking man unconscious with punch

Video has emerged of an incident late last month in which an Auckland CBD bouncer knocked a man unconscious with a punch.

Police confirmed to Stuff that the incident outside the Mexican Café on Victoria St in the early hours of February 27 was being investigated as a serious assault.

“A man was knocked unconscious and had to be taken to hospital,” detective senior sergeant Steve Anderson said.

Video of the incident shows the man engaging in a verbal argument with security at the venue. A short time later one security guard punches the man as he is looking down, with the blow leaving the man sprawled on the footpath.

Mexican Café general manager Matthieu Ferragati told Stuff the incident was “extremely upsetting”.

He was not aware of how serious the incident was until he saw the video.

“It isn’t pretty ... we are meant to offer a safe environment to allow people to enjoy our very famous salsa night and this is the opposite of it.”

Anderson said anyone with information about the incident should contact police on 105 quoting file number 210227/7884.