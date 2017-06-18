 

Video: Emergency services work at scene of Waikato crash in which four people were killed

Four people have died in a horror two-car crash in foggy conditions in Waikato tonight.

Thick fog shrouded the scene near Netherton last night after the fatal two car collision.
Police say the crash happened on State Highway 2 at Netherton in the Hauraki District at approximately 7.40pm. 

Four people have died at the scene and two others have been taken to hospital.

SH2 is closed between Fisher Road and School Road and police say the closure is likely to remain in place overnight, with diversions in place.

The Serious Crash Unit are investigating.

Fog in the area is heavy at present and police are urging motorists to drive with extreme caution.

A Fire Service spokesperson earlier told 1 NEWS one of the vehicles ended up in a drain and three people were trapped in the second vehicle, while one of the cars was on fire.

Police say while next of kin are being informed of this tragic incident, no further information is available at this time.  

Hamilton and Waikato

