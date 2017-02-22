 

Video: Eight injured after tourist bus crashes down bank near Akaroa

Breaking
Eight people are injured after a tourist bus crashed down a bank travelling on Christchurch's Banks Peninsula.

Bystanders watch on after the bus crashed near Summit and Christchurch-Akaroa Roads.
Source: Bobby Browne

Two people are in a critical condition and have been choppered to Christchurch Hospital after the bus crashed near the intersection of Summit and Christchurch-Akaroa Roads.

Five others are in a serious condition and one has sustained moderate injuries, all have been taken to Christchurch Hospital.

St John Ambulance says there are more than 20 other passengers with minor injuries after the crash this afternoon.

One witness at the crash site told 1 NEWS one car had been wiped out in the crash.

The Westpac Rescue helicopter was deployed to the crash, at French Farm, on the Christchurch Akaroa Road. 


