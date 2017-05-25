Video: 'An eight out of 10' - Mike Hosking rates Budget and says National is handing out 'the dividends of success'

 

Mike Hosking, host of TVNZ1's Seven Sharp has given today's Budget an "eight out of 10" rating.

The Seven Sharp host was by-in-large impressed by what Steven Joyce announced today.
Source: Seven Sharp

Speaking in an editorial piece on the show tonight Hosking says the election year Budget is "an election winner".

Hosking says: "Today the wallet was out and so it should have been really because this is a country which is booming and today they handed out the dividends of success".

He says National has "addressed that social gap that many have argued is their (National Party's) weak spot".

For more on the budget read 1 NEWS NOW's coverage click here.

For Labour leader Andrew Little's assessment of the Budget click here.

