 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Video: Dunedin battered by superstorm in the middle of summer

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Dunedin fire service has a back-log of flooding call-outs after a "really heavy hail storm" hit the central city this afternoon.

The front hit the city about 3.30pm, with lightning so frequent that that sound of thunder was continuous for minutes at a time.

An unseasonably powerful storm brought lightning so frequent that the rolling thunder sounded for minutes at a time.
Source: @phil_lemin/Twitter

There have been more than 38 calls to the fire service relating to the hailstorm, which lasted for about 15 minutes, Fire Service shift manager Andrew Norris said.

Mr Norris said all fire engines are in use, dealing with commercial buildings and houses where "particularly large hail" has overloaded spouting and caused alarms to go off.

"While the North Island burns, the South Island floods," he said.

Video footage showed the city streets being hit hard.

A severe thunderstorm hit Dunedin bringing a torrent hail and rain – right in the middle of summer.
Source: 1 NEWS

Several homes have surface flooding from the accompanying rain and hail has overflowed from blocked piping through roofs into buildings in the central city, Mr Norris said.

People posted videos and images online of the aftermath of the storm, including back yards and patio furniture looking more like a snowboarding course. 

For the latest weather for your region click here

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:23
1
Dozens of fire crews have been brought in to fight the fire in the hills near Waimarama Rd.

Civil Defence issues Emergency warning over multiple wildfires in Hawke's Bay, properties evacuated, two homes destroyed

00:47
2
Adele turned her back to the audience and held her head in embarrassment. But her peers stepped up.

Watch: 'I f***** up, I can't do it like last year' - Adele abruptly stops George Michael Grammy tribute - then starts again and ends in tears


3

Woman jumps out of car after attempted abduction in central Auckland

00:36
4
Max's new video shows him cavorting in a Fijian paradise with a mystery blonde.

Watch: Max Key drops jaw-dropping new music video featuring Fiji and mystery blonde

00:29
5
Dagg had reportedly received lucrative overseas offers but opted to stay with his 'brothers' in New Zealand.

Watch: Crusaders dogpile grinning Israel Dagg the moment All Blacks superstar confirms re-signing 'til 2019 in team room

00:47
Adele turned her back to the audience and held her head in embarrassment. But her peers stepped up.

Watch: 'I f***** up, I can't do it like last year' - Adele abruptly stops George Michael Grammy tribute - then starts again and ends in tears

"I know it's live TV... I'm sorry for swearing, and I'm sorry for starting again," said an apologetic Adele.

01:56
1 NEWS reporter Will Hine looks at the science behind whale strandings.

Golden Bay stranding: Why are pilot whales so drawn to Farewell Spit?

Kiwis have been asking our reporters at Farewell Spit this question. 1 News' Will Hine put it to the experts.

01:30
s

Grieving Warriors NRL prop 'in shock' over hero Sione Lauaki: 'I ended up growing my hair to mirror him'

James Gavet, like many Kelston Boys High students, used Lauaki's rise to the All Blacks as inspiration.


00:25
Around 300 whales could be left to decompose in the marine environment, instead of being allowed to drift out to sea.

'It's not a nice thing to have to do' - DOC begins grim task of dealing with 300 dead whales

This stranding has left so many dead whales that the normal process won't do.

00:29
Dagg had reportedly received lucrative overseas offers but opted to stay with his 'brothers' in New Zealand.

Watch: Crusaders dogpile grinning Israel Dagg the moment All Blacks superstar confirms re-signing 'til 2019 in team room

The resurgent All Black has had his signature hunted by overseas clubs.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ