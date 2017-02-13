Video: Dunedin battered by superstorm in the middle of summer

The Dunedin fire service has a back-log of flooding call-outs after a "really heavy hail storm" hit the central city this afternoon.

The front hit the city about 3.30pm, with lightning so frequent that that sound of thunder was continuous for minutes at a time.

There have been more than 38 calls to the fire service relating to the hailstorm, which lasted for about 15 minutes, Fire Service shift manager Andrew Norris said.

Mr Norris said all fire engines are in use, dealing with commercial buildings and houses where "particularly large hail" has overloaded spouting and caused alarms to go off.

"While the North Island burns, the South Island floods," he said.

Video footage showed the city streets being hit hard.

Several homes have surface flooding from the accompanying rain and hail has overflowed from blocked piping through roofs into buildings in the central city, Mr Norris said.

People posted videos and images online of the aftermath of the storm, including back yards and patio furniture looking more like a snowboarding course.