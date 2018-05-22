 

Video: Drunk driver jailed after speeding at 120km/h and smashing through fence and into Sydney bedroom

A drunk driver's dangerous, speeding trip along Sydney's Great Western Highway came to a crashing conclusion, making a large hole in the brick bedroom wall of a house.

Bricks fall from the wall as a car's hair-raising journey along the Great Western Highway comes to a crashing conclusion.
Driver Michael John Mills was sentenced in Penrith Local Court today to at least six months in jail, 9 NEWS reports. 

Police removed the dashcam from Mills' car and were able to calculate that he was speeding at 124km/h before the collision with the house.

The footage showed Mills driving his black Volkswagen Amarok along the highway at Kingswood on February 17.

During the journey, he overtakes a red car on the inside lane near the kerb, approaches a parked car in his lane, swerves to avoid it and a white car, but in the process clips the white car, and speeds on.

He briefly mounts the concrete median strip and, faced with another car in his path, slows down but fails to make a left turn into another street and ploughs through a corner fence, the yard and into a wall of the home.

The bedroom is normally occupied by the home owner's parents, 9 NEWS reported.

Mills returned a blood alcohol level of 0.244 and was charged with offences including dangerous driving, high-range drink driving and speeding 45km/h over the limit.

