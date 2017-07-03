Video: Driver decides to use footpath to avoid traffic jam in Christchurch

A man's vehicle dashboard cameras have captured the moment a driver decided to mount the footpath seemingly to avoid a traffic jam in Christchurch.

Just after 4pm on Friday Jeremy Hawker was sitting in traffic just past the Riccarton Road intersection when the driver behind him pulled out onto the footpath, cutting him off.

Mr Hawker's dashcam captured the moment the driver mounted the footpath to avoid a pile up caused by cars merging into a right-turning lane.