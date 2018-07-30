Video: Donald Trump says he’s ‘100 per cent’ glad he came to NZ, in vintage Paul Holmes interview

Dame Tariana Turia has spoken out about the challenges she has faced by not being able to speak Te Reo Māori.
The former politician held the Te Tai Hauāuru Māori seat for 12 years and was co-leader of the Māori Party before retiring in 2014.
She is backing calls for compulsory Te Reo Māori in school, with only a quarter of the country's students learning some degree of the language.
Dame Tariana said she did not have Te Reo Māori, and that has been painful for her.
She said some people suggested she had no right to represent Māori in Parliament because she did not have te reo.
Meanwhile, Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson, said making Te Reo Māori compulsory at school could improve race-relations.
The government held a hui with Māori language experts in Wellington this week to talk about how to get more teachers speaking Māori.
Just under a quarter of the 800,000 students in the country are learning te reo Māori, mostly in primary school.
Mrs Davidson said there was a bias towards Māori and learning te reo could help people better understand their world view.
She said government departments and public services needed a better understanding of Māori communities.
There's plenty of parenting advice telling you how to raise your children, but now a new voice is emerging - mummy bloggers.
One of them, Emily Writes, has teamed up with some of her wittiest friends for a new book, called 'Is it Bedtime Yet?'.
"[The book] is saying, 'Don't have all of those judgements and all of the people that assume they know better than you do with your families. Parents - it's a really difficult job, but I've never met a parent who doesn't want to do the very best that they can and we're all out, they're trying so hard to be really great parents and we've got all these people on the sidelines," Emily said.
"This [book] is kind of saying, 'Block them out. Listen and hear all these different experiences about parenting and feel confident in your choices.' I think you can learn a lot from other parents, but that's got to come from a place of love and empathy and laughing, because you've got to laugh when you're a parent."
Emily says her latest book is "special" because it incorporates a range of different voices.
"When Penguin Random House talked about a second book quite soon after the first, I thought I really want to have other voices. I really want people to see that there's so many different types of ways to parent and that those differences actually don't divide us, they unite us."
Emily says she gets inspiration for her books from her "beautiful boys", who are three and five.
"They're just endlessly delightful and - you know what I mean. I love them to death. I was just thinking about how I brought my oldest son from Wellington for the book launch yesterday and he just fawned around me while I was trying to read and I thought, 'This is kids'. I loved that the book launch just turned into this chaos of children doing whatever they liked."
She says she loves all of the writers and their pieces which help make up part of the book.
"I love that there are pieces in there that will make your heart really break for the mother and then the next story makes you feel strong and powerful in the next story.
"There's so many things I love about the book. I especially love that when it came, there's a photo of me in the front and my son said why isn't there a photo of him because it's his book, apparently. I said, 'Maybe next time?'"
Emily says she never expected her book to take off as quickly as it did, saying, "It's really only been two years since I wrote that first blog post and I'm as confused as anyone as to how I got to two books now, but I feel very lucky and I feel like I have this beautiful community of mothers across New Zealand.
"I've been able to meet thousands of mothers and that's far better than any book or anything like that. It's been such a pleasure."