Video: 'Do you wanna hear me ****ing yell? - video captures build up to flight being diverted to Auckland

Video posted on social media shows part of an incident on a United Airlines flight that led to the plane being diverted to Auckland.

Flight UA870 from Sydney to San Francisco was carrying 252 passengers on New Year's Day when the incident with a passenger happened.

United Airlines said in a statement that a "disruptive passenger who did not comply with instructions was removed from the UA870 flight".

In one of the videos posted online, a passenger can be heard swearing at a flight attendant.

He is later filmed being escorted from the plane by New Zealand police officers after the flight had landed in Auckland.

Immigration NZ told 1 NEWS that an American National was denied entry to New Zealand as he did not meet entry and border requirements.

As of last night he was in police custody while arrangements were made for him to board a flight back to the US.

Passengers on the diverted flight were put up hotels in Auckland.