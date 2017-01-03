 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Video: 'Do you wanna hear me ****ing yell? - video captures build up to flight being diverted to Auckland

share

Source:

Facebook

A passenger was arrested after an incident on a United Airlines flight from Sydney to San Francisco, that had to be diverted.
Source: Facebook

Video posted on social media shows part of an incident on a United Airlines flight that led to the plane being diverted to Auckland.

Flight UA870 from Sydney to San Francisco was carrying 252 passengers on New Year's Day when the incident with a passenger happened.

United Airlines said in a statement that a "disruptive passenger who did not comply with instructions was removed from the UA870 flight".

In one of the videos posted online, a passenger can be heard swearing at a flight attendant.

He is later filmed being escorted from the plane by New Zealand police officers after the flight had landed in Auckland.

Immigration NZ told 1 NEWS that an American National was denied entry to New Zealand as he did not meet entry and border requirements.

As of last night he was in police custody while arrangements were made for him to board a flight back to the US.

Passengers on the diverted flight were put up hotels in Auckland.

The plane left Auckland just before 6pm yesterday, bound for San Francisco.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
The former All Black scored a crucial try in side's 17-11 win over Racing.

Video: Ma'a Nonu links up with Bryan Habana to score silky team try against Dan Carter's Racing 92

2

Five people injured in South Auckland crash

00:28
3
A passenger was arrested after an incident on a United Airlines flight from Sydney to San Francisco, that had to be diverted.

Video: 'Do you wanna hear me ****ing yell? - video captures build up to flight being diverted to Auckland

02:24
4
It's thought the 84-year-old, who was a huge star in the 1950s and sixties, suffered a stroke.

'Your love and support means the world' - Carrie Fisher's daughter posts emotional response to loss of her mother, grandmother

5

Kayaker found safe and well after being reported missing in Northland


01:49
Auckland man Alex Asher has just set out to run and swim the entire length of the North Island's west coast.

Aucklander begins epic quest to run 1100km on roads, across rocks, trails, beaches and farmland

Alex Asher left Wellington's Wahine Memorial Park today, heading for Cape Reinga.

01:00
Slips are blocking highways and residents have been evacuated in the Ure Valley following Monday’s quake.

NZ dubbed 'the groundbreaker' after record 32,000 quakes in 2016

There were also 80,000 landslides, two tsunamis and a volcanic eruption.

02:19
A major tourist attraction is set to reopen, seven weeks after the 7.8 earthquake left Kaikoura and surrounding communities isolated.

Kaikoura whale watching boat set to sail in boost for quake-hit tourist town

A small section of the slipway has been dredged, allowing Whale Watch Kaikoura to load and unload passengers.

01:56
Three people have been killed already, bringing the holiday road toll to 18, topping off what police call a terrible year on our roads.

Holiday road toll rises to 18 after truck rolls in the Bay of Plenty

The accident happened at Thornton Rd at 12.30pm.


01:56
Three people have been killed already, bringing the holiday road toll to 18, topping off what police call a terrible year on our roads.

Boy, 12, in critical condition after campervan and car collide in Waikato

Three other people including a 13-year-old boy remain in hospital.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ